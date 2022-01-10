The first crack in the foundation became clear in the NFC championship game, a 38-7 loss at Philadelphia one week after the “Minneapolis Miracle.” Keenum’s 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired beat New Orleans in the divisional round, but the Eagles were the ones who made it to the Super Bowl in Minnesota’s stadium. In yet another sign of the high-pressure environment that is the NFL, Eagles coach Doug Pederson was fired one year before Zimmer.