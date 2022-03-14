The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the contracts can’t be made official until Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Cappa, who allowed just one sack last season for the Bucs while protecting Tom Brady, agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal. Cappa earned a Super Bowl ring with the Bucs in 2021.
Karras, 28, agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal. The six-year veteran allowed three sacks last season.
The Bengals had among the worst pass protection units in the NFL, and it was laid bare in the playoffs. Cincinnati allowed a record-setting nine sacks in its playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, and in the Super Bowl, the Los Angeles Rams sacked Joe Burrow a record-tying seven times in beating the Bengals.
