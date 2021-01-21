Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t officially announed the hiring.
The 39-year-old Sirianni previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.
The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.
