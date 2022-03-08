Denver was seen as the front-runner for Aaron Rodgers before the two-time reigning MVP agreed to stay in Green Bay as the highest-paid player in NFL history. Then the Broncos landed a Super Bowl-winning quarterback anyway, and one who’s five years younger than Rodgers, who is 38.
The NFL Network reported the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder, along with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.
In Wilson, the Broncos finally have a worthy successor to Peyton Manning, who retired six years ago Monday. Since then, the Broncos have churned through 10 starting quarterbacks, including a different starter in each of the last five season openers.
Wilson started 149 regular-season games and 16 playoff games before suffering a fractured middle finger on his right hand and missing four games last season, when he went 6-8. Seattle finished 7-10, the only losing season in Wilson’s tenure.
He helped Seattle to its only Super Bowl title with a 43-8 thumping of Manning and the Broncos in Super Bowl 48.
AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi and Sports Writer Tim Booth contributed.
