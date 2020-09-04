1943 — Joseph Hunt wins the men’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships with a four-set victory over Jack Kramer.

1949 — Pancho Gonzalez captures his second consecutive men’s singles title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships. Gonzalez needs 67 games — the most ever in a final — to defeat Ted Schroeder, 16-18, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

AD

1950 — Arthur Larsen wins the men’s title in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships and Mary Osborne du Pont wins the women’s title for the third straight year.

AD

1951 — Sixteen-year-old Maureen Connolly wins the U.S. women’s singles title with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory over Shirley Fry.

1975 — Eighteen-year-old Martina Navratilova of Czechoslovakia loses to Chris Evert in the U.S. Open women’s semifinals, then appears at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service office in New York and asks for political asylum.

1989 — Chris Evert’s illustrious career ends in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open when she blows a 5-2 first-set lead and is beaten 7-6, 6-2 by Zina Garrison.

AD

1994 — San Francisco’s Jerry Rice catches a pair of scoring passes and runs in a 23-yard reverse to become the NFL’s career touchdown leader with 127.

2002 — In yet another stunning outcome, Yugoslavia comes back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and defeats the U.S. team 81-78. After going 58-0 using NBA players in international competitions, the Americans lose two straight.

AD

2007 — Alicia Sacramone’s floor routine rallies the United States to the world women’s gymnastics title in Stuttgart, Germany. The Americans beat defending champion China by .95 for their second world title, and the first won on foreign soil.

2009 — Three-year-old filly Rachel Alexandra becomes the first female ever to win the Grade I Woodward Stakes when she holds off Macho Again by a head at Saratoga.

AD

2011 — Antron Brown becomes the first NHRA racer to win the U.S. Nationals in both Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle, beating Del Worsham in the Top Fuel final.

2013 — Denver’s Peyton Manning ties an NFL record with seven touchdown passes against the Baltimore Ravens to lead the Broncos to a 49-27 win in the season opener. Manning also ties Brett Favre’s NFL record with his 23rd career game with at least four TD throws, and Drew Brees’ mark with his seventh career five-TD performance.

___