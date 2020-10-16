1964 — Quarterback Jerry Rhome is responsible for 56 of Tulsa’s 58 points with seven touchdown passes, two rushing touchdowns and a 2-point conversion in a 58-0 shutout of Louisville.

1989 — The Calgary Flames tie an NHL record by scoring two goals, both short-handed, in 4 seconds and also three goals in a 27-second span during the third period to pull into an 8-8 tie with the Quebec Nordiques. The Flames, with a player in the penalty box, pull the goalie and send five attackers against Quebec. Doug Gilmour scores at 19:45 and feeds Paul Ranheim off the ensuing faceoff for the tying goal at 19:49.

1992 — Jari Kurri of the Los Angeles Kings scores his 500th goal in an 8-6 win over the Boston Bruins. Kurri becomes the 18th player to reach the mark.

1995 — The Cleveland Indians beat the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in Game 6 of the American League championship series to claim their first AL pennant since 1954.

2000 — Patrick Roy sets an NHL record with his 448th career victory as Colorado beats Washington 4-3 in overtime. Roy snaps a tie with Terry Sawchuk, who held the mark since 1970. Sawchuk earned his 447th victory in his 968th game, while Roy wins No. 448 in his 847th game.

2010 — Detroit ties its own NFL record with its 24th straight loss on the road, falling to the New York Giants 28-20. The Lions’ last road win was Oct. 28, 2007. The first 24-game road losing streak was set in the 2001-03 seasons.

2013 — Edmonton Oilers forward Taylor Hall scores two goals just 8 seconds apart to break the team mark set by Wayne Gretzky. Hall connects at 15:52 of the first period then knocks a rebound past New York Islanders goalie Evgeni Nabokov at 16:00. Gretzky, the NHL career leader in goals and points, scored two goals in 9 seconds against St. Louis on Feb. 18, 1981, in the third period of Edmonton’s 9-2 victory.

2015 — Jalen Watts-Jackson scoops up a flubbed punt attempt and lumbers 38 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the game, giving No. 7 Michigan State a shocking 27-23 win over No. 12 Michigan at the Big House.

