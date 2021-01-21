1968 — The NBA awards expansion franchises to Milwaukee and Phoenix.

1973 — George Foreman knocks out Joe Frazier in the second round in Kingston, Jamaica, to win the world heavyweight title.

1983 — Houston becomes the first NBA team not to score a point in overtime as the Portland Trail Blazers outscore the Rockets 17-0 for a 113-96 victory.

1988 — Mike Tyson knocks out Larry Holmes in the fourth round at Atlantic City to retain his world heavyweight title.

1994 — New York Islanders’ Pierre Turgeon has four assists to help the Eastern Conference beat the Western Conference 9-8 in the NHL All-Star game.

1998 — New York’s Pat LaFontaine reaches the 1,000-point mark, scoring his 19th goal in the Rangers’ 4-3 loss to Philadelphia.

2005 — Jockey Russell Baze passes Bill Shoemaker to take over second place on the all-time win list. Russell gets his 8,834th victory aboard Hollow Memoires in the seventh race at Golden Gate Fields.

2006 — The Pittsburgh Steelers are the first team since the 1985 Patriots to win three postseason road games thanks to a 34-17 dismantling of the Denver Broncos in the AFC title game.

2006 — Kobe Bryant scores a staggering 81 points — the second-highest total in NBA history — and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Toronto Raptors 122-104.

2012 — The New England Patriots beat the stunned Ravens 23-20 in the AFC championship game after Baltimore’s Billy Cundiff misses a 32-yard field goal attempt with 11 seconds remaining that would have tied the score.

2012 — Lawrence Tynes kicks a winning 31-yard field goal in sudden-death overtime and New York beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC championship game.

2017 — Atlanta’s Matt Ryan throws for 392 yards and four touchdowns and runs for another score, leading the Falcons to a 44-21 blowout of Green Bay in the NFC championship game.

2017 — New England’s Tom Brady passes for a Patriots playoff-record 384 yards, going 32 of 42 with three TD tosses to lead the Patriots to the Super Bowl with a 36-17 win over Pittsburgh.

2017 — Nathan Chen follows a record-setting short program with a near-flawless free skate featuring five quadruple jumps to become the youngest men’s U.S. figure skating champion in more than five decades. The 17-year-old Chen, performing to “The Polovtsian Dances,” became the first skater in the world to land five clean quads in competition.

