Given the second chance, Minnesota converted. Tarkenton hit Stu Voigt and Ahmad Rashad with clutch passes and found Foreman on a fourth-down pass for 10 yards that allowed the Vikings to keep the ball. Then Sammy White caught an 8-yard pass for Minnesota’s first touchdown — the first TD pass for a frustrated Tarkenton who has been in three of these classics, hasn’t won yet and had guaranteed a victory in this one.