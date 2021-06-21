Collins, a 22-year-old linebacker, was taken by the Cardinals with the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft out of Tulsa. Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has said he expects Collins to be a big piece of the defense from the opening game, teaming with second-year linebacker Isaiah Simmons to form a youthful core.
Collins signed a reported four-year, $14.7 million contract on June 8 with an $8 million signing bonus.
The Cardinals didn’t immediately have comment when contacted on Monday.
