Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves confirmed that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked in the Maricopa County Jail.

Brown was acquired in a draft-day deal with the Baltimore Ravens and is expected to play a big role in Arizona’s offense, especially during the first six weeks when three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins is out because of a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.