Platzgummer is in the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, which was restarted in 2016 as the “Undiscovered” program and changed to the IPPP the following year. It initially ran from 2004-09 to increase the number of non-American and Canadian players in the league. Teams get a special exemption in training camp for an extra player and they can keep that player on their practice squad all season, giving them 11 on the list.