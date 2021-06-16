NFL Network reported last year that Hunter would seek a trade if the Vikings didn’t make him the highest-paid defensive player in the league. That hasn’t happened, at least not yet. The bridge toward extending Hunter’s time in Minnesota was built this week in the form of a rework of the deal he signed in 2018, converting some of his 2021 salary into a signing bonus for cap relief for the Vikings. In turn, they added an $18 million roster bonus, according to NFL Network, which will kick in next March — unless he’s either given a new contract or released to become a free agent.