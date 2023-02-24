Backup QB C.J. Beathard signs 2-year extension with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard signed a two-year contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, keeping him from hitting free agency next month.
The grandson of longtime NFL general manager Bobby Beathard signed a two-year, $5 million deal with Jacksonville in March 2021 — a month before the Jaguars chose Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.
Beathard has completed 300 of 510 passes for 3,537 yards, with 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He was a third-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2017.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL