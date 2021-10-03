““This is a prove-it (sport), and you’ve got to go out there and do it every time. Just because our team won last week doesn’t mean we’re going to win this week,” Stafford said. “Just because I made that throw (to Kupp) doesn’t mean I’m gonna make the third-and-goal throw where the receiver is open on a 1-yard flat route. I put it over his head. You just got to go out there and prove it and do it every single time.”