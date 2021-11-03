Wearing his customary No. 41 jersey and making calls in the huddle off a wristband that listed the plays -- an accessory that still resides in the NFL Hall of Fame but was unusual for that era -- Matte helped the Colts beat the Rams 20-17 in the season finale. Matte threw only two passes, both incomplete, but rushed for 99 yards on 16 carries to thrust Baltimore into a tie for first place with the Green Bay Packers in the Western Division.