STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — 49ers stayed in West Virginia to prepare for second straight game at MetLife Stadium after win against Jets. They complained about field after losing DLs Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas to ACL injuries. ... QB Jimmy Garoppolo threw two TDs before ankle injury. ... Nick Mullens, who was 8 of 11 for 71 yards in relief, likey to start. He averaged 284.6 yards passing in eight starts in 2018. ... RBs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman (knees) likely out. ... RB Jerick McKinnon ran for 77 yards and a TD last week. He has two straight games with TDs. ... TE Jordan Reed led team with seven catches for 50 yards and two TDs. ... TE George Kittle (knee) may return after missing Jets game. ... DLs Ziggy Ansah signed and Dion Jordan up from practice squad and now on roster. ... LB Fred Warner had 12 tackles against Jets. ... DL Kerry Hyder had career-high eight tackles. ... San Francisco spent a week on the road between games twice last season. After beating Tampa Bay, it topped 40 points and 500 yards in winning at Cincinnati. Later in the schedule, it lost at Baltimore and then topped 40 and 500 at New Orleans. ... Giants coach Joe Judge looks for his first win in team’s first game without injured RB Saquon Barkley (ACL). ... Rushing game is NFL’s worst, with ineffective blocking. QB Daniel Jones leads with 43 yards. ... Dion Lewis, Wayne Gallman and newcomer Devonta Freeman replace Barkley. ... TE Evan Engram had team-high six catches for 65 yards last week. ...WR Darius Slayton has TD catches in last three outings at home. ... LB Blake Martinez has 21 tackles in two games. ... S Logan Ryan had forced fumble last week. His five since last season are tops for DBs. ... DBs Julian Love and James Bradberry had interceptions last week. Bradberry leads the NFL with six passes defended. ... Fantasy tip: A long shot. With 49ers D-Line hurting, Gallman, who was inactive last week, might surprise. He was the Giants’ best back in camp. Don’t be stunned if he gets close to 100 yards and scores.