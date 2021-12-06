Burrow threw for 300 yards and a touchdown, but had two interceptions, six sacks and lost the ball on a strip-sack. One interception was in the end zone. The other wasn’t Burrow’s fault. Receiver Ja’Marr Chase bobbled a ball that hit him in stride down the right sideline, and Chargers cornerback Michael Davis grabbed it out of the air at the Los Angeles 30. Chase had at least one other dropped pass in the game.