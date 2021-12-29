It’s rare to face an opponent twice in 12 days, let alone a divisional opponent. The first meeting was pushed back two days because Washington had a COVID-19 outbreak. Though Washington won’t have to worry about Sanders this time, and might not have to worry about Howard, quarterback Jalen Hurts is the team’s No. 2 rusher. Hurts was more limited by an ankle injury in the first meeting than he should be this week.