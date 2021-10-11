Despite losing Jones to a helmet-to-helmet hit on his run, the passing game was effective. Glennon took over and was 16 of 25 for 196 yards and a touchdown to rookie Kadarius Toney. New York scored 10 points in the second half and had another drive end at the Dallas 2 because the Giants were stopped on fourth down needing a TD. New York finished with 294 yards passing, with Toney carrying the load.