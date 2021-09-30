NOTES: LG Ben Bredeson did not practice for the second straight day because of a hand injury. It looks like the Giants will have a new starter at the position for the fourth straight game. The early favorite is Matt Skura, who was cut by Miami. ... WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton also didn’t practice because of hamstring injuries. It’s also unlikely they will play in New Orleans. ... Defensive coordinator Pat Graham has seen his unit give up points on five of seven drives within two minutes of the half. “I think we’ve got to work two-minute today at practice, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Graham said, drawing laughs. “Again, I’m not trying to make light of it. That’s not good enough.”