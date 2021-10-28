STATS AND STUFF: San Francisco has lost four straight following a 2-0 start. ... The Niners have been flagged for a league-worst 14 pass interference calls this season with the 11 accepted penalties giving the opponent 250 yards. ... San Francisco was 1 for 11 on third downs last week and is converting a league-low 16.7% of third downs over the past three games. ... The Niners turned over the ball four times last week and are fourth worst in the league with 1.8 turnovers per game. ... San Francisco’s 120 turnovers in four-plus seasons under coach Kyle Shanahan are second worst in the NFL and the 397 points allowed off turnovers are the worst. ... WR Deebo Samuel has three 100-yard receiving games this season. ... Chicago is coming off back-to-back losses to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. ... Chicago is the only team averaging more yards rushing (131) than passing (124.4). ... The Bears are scoring 14.4 points per game. Only Houston and the New York Jets are averaging fewer. ... The Bears and Minnesota are tied for the league lead with 21 sacks. ... The loss to Tampa Bay was the Bears’ most lopsided since a 55-14 thumping at Green Bay on Nov. 9, 2014. ... Rookie RB Khalil Herbert set a season-high 100 yards on 18 carries last week facing the NFL’s stingiest run defense. The sixth-round draft pick from Virginia Tech has 272 yards the past three games and 279 on the season.