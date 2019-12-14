The Bears (7-3) trail the first-place Packers (10-3) by three games in the NFC North.
The Bears put tight end Ben Braunecker on injured reserve on Saturday. Braunecker had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in 11 games this season.
The Bears said wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and offensive lineman Bobby Massie will not travel with the team for Sunday’s game.
