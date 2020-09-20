He was an All-Pro as a punt returner in 2018, when he returned 33 punts for 411 yards. Cohen also ran for 444 yards that year and led the team in yards receiving with 725. His production dipped last year with 213 yards rushing and 456 receiving.
The Bears, who rallied for a season-opening win at Detroit last week, hosted the New York Giants on Sunday.
