Bears appoint King, Koziol co-directors of player personnel

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears appointed Jeff King and Kansas City Chiefs executive Trey Koziol co-directors of player personnel under new general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday. King, a tight end who played seven seasons in the NFL with Carolina and Arizona after starring at Virginia Tech, started as a scouting intern for the Bears in 2015. He was hired full time in 2016 as a pro scout and got promoted to assistant director of pro scouting in 2019 under former GM Ryan Pace.

Koziol is from the Chicago area and has 14 years of front office experience with Tennessee and Kansas City. He joined the Chiefs in 2013 as an area scout and spent the past year as assistant director of college scouting.

He and Poles worked together in Kansas City. They were also teammates at Boston College, where Koziol played tight end and Poles was an offensive lineman.

The Bears made big changes after going 6-11 last season and missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They fired Pace and coach Matt Nagy and hired Poles and Matt Eberflus to replace them.

