Season ticket holders can get refunds for this year or have their payments credited toward 2021.
The NFL and players’ union agreed to cancel all preseason games. If fans are allowed to attend regular-season games, no multi-game packages will be sold. Single-game tickets will be available to season holders only, with first priority given to personal seat license holders.
Though stadiums in Illinois are allowed to operate at 20% capacity with social distancing and face coverings required, Chicago has not given the green light for teams to allow fans at games.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.