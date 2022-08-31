Bears claim OL Alex Leatherwood off waivers from Las Vegas

Leatherwood, the No. 17 overall pick last year, struggled at right tackle before being moved to guard after four games. The Alabama product had difficulties inside, too, and dropped on the depth chart this summer before Las Vegas let him go. It’s the first time the Raiders got rid of a first-round pick prior to his second season since 1988, when they dealt 1987 first-rounder John Clay to the Chargers for Jim Lachey.