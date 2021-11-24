STATS AND STUFF: Chicago has lost five straight under embattled coach Matt Nagy, who said a report that he has been told he will no longer coach the team after Thursday’s game is not accurate. ... Chicago had a six-game losing streak last season, then bounced back to make the playoffs as the seventh seed in an expanded field. ... Chicago has lost four-plus games in a row in three straight seasons. ... Nagy is 6-1 against Detroit and 25-26 against every other team in four seasons with the Bears. .... The Bears have never fired a coach during a season. ... Chicago has 31 sacks, tying for the league lead with Minnesota at the start of the week. The Bears had a total of 10 sacks the past two weeks after going two games without one. ... LB Robert Quinn had a career-high 3 1/2 sacks last week, giving him 10 this season after he had just two in 2020. ... Detroit is the NFL’s only winless team and has a 14-game streak without a victory, dating to that December victory at Chicago. ... The Lions have lost three games by three of fewer points and six times by 10 points or less. ... Detroit started playing on Thanksgiving in 1934 with a 19-16 loss to Chicago. The Lions have lost four straight on the holiday and are 37-42-2 overall. ... QB Tim Boyle made his first career start in place of Goff against the Browns and was 15 of 23 for 77 yards with two INTs. ... Detroit has run for 160-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time since 2004. ... The Lions gave up a total of 29 points over their last two games after allowing an average of 30.5 points through eight games.