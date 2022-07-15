Bears enter new phase with Poles as GM, Eberflus as coach

LAST YEAR: Chairman George McCaskey opted to give general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy another opportunity after the Bears finished 8-8 in the regular season for the second straight year in 2020. It turned out to be their final chance in Chicago. The Bears went 6-11 to miss the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. That convinced McCaskey to make sweeping changes. Chicago fired Pace and Nagy and replaced them with GM Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus.

CAMP NEEDS: One big question is how the offensive line will come together and whether QB Justin Fields will get the protection he needs, after he missed time last season with rib and ankle injuries. Adding Patrick means LG Cody Whitehair shouldn’t have to worry about playing center and Sam Mustipher can compete for a spot at right guard. The Bears could go with Larry Borom and Teven Jenkins at tackle. Fields needs the line to hold up so he can stay healthy and show Poles and Eberflus he is indeed a franchise quarterback. On the other side, it remains to be seen how long DE Robert Quinn will remain with the team. Quinn, who set a franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last season, showed up at a ceremony at Halas Hall in April after winning the veterans Brian Piccolo Award. But he was not at any of the voluntary or mandatory practices.