STATS AND STUFF: Green Bay has won four straight since a season-opening 38-3 loss to New Orleans in Jacksonville. ... Adams has 67 receptions and Randall Cobb has 66 catches against the Bears. No other active players have that many career receptions against Chicago. … Packers coach Matt LaFleur has a 30-7 regular-season record. The only coaches to get to 30 wins faster are Guy Chamberlin (35 games) and George Seifert (36). … Packers LB De’Vondre Campbell has two interceptions and a fumble recovery. All three of his takeaways have come in the fourth quarter or overtime. … Packers CB Eric Stokes has seven passes defensed to rank third in the NFL and to lead all rookies. … The Packers have won their last six road games against NFC North opponents. That’s the longest road divisional winning streak in franchise history, according to Elias Sports Bureau. … Bears senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine was Green Bay’s defensive coordinator from 2018-20. … Chicago has won two straight and would tie Green Bay for the NFC North lead by beating the Packers. ... Though he threw his first career TD, Fields passed for just 111 yards last week. ... RB Damien Williams ran for 64 yards and rookie Khalil Herbert rushed for 75 on 18 carries against Las Vegas. ... K Cairo Santos has made a club-record 34 consecutive regular-season field goals — the league’s longest active streak.