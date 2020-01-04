“We’re very excited to get this deal done with Eddie to keep him in a Bears uniform long-term,” Pace said in a statement. “It’s rare to find a player in this league with talent like Eddie’s. He’s a rangy ball hawk with exceptional IQ, a great teammate and a natural leader. He is the anchor to the back end of our defense and we are fortunate to have him.”
The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 this season after winning the NFC North with a 12-4 record.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.