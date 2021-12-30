The Bears (5-10) got a reprieve last week, rallying for a 25-24 victory at Seattle after losing eight of nine. Super Bowl 52 MVP Nick Foles made his first start in 13 months with Justin Fields (ankle) and backup quarterback Andy Dalton (groin) injured and threw a 15-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham with about a minute remaining. Damiere Byrd then made an acrobatic reception for the 2-point conversion, getting his knee down in the end zone with multiple defenders trying to push him over the back line, to put Chicago on top.