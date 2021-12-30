STATS AND STUFF: The Giants have lost four straight overall and six in a row on the road. ... New York was held to a season-low 192 yards against the Eagles last weekend. They Giants have scored a combined 46 points in the four games since Daniel Jones was hurt against Philadelphia on Nov. 28. ... Coach Joe Judge is not saying whether Mike Glennon or Jake Fromm will start at quarterback this week. Fromm made his first NFL start last week and struggled. Glennon, a former Bear, replaced him early in the third quarter and looked better. ... RB Saquon Barkley will be playing in Chicago for the first time since tearing his ACL and MCL against the Bears on Sept. 20, 2020. .... Evan Engram caught the Giants’ only touchdown last week. He needs seven receptions in the final two games to pass Mark Barvaro (266) for third in franchise history among tight ends. ... Rookie LB Azeez Ojulari needs two sacks in the final two games to reach 10 for the season. He already has the team record. ... LB Lorenzo Carter has at least one sack and one forced fumble in each of the last two games. ... With two games left, the Bears are trying to finish a rough season on a stronger note. They hope to build on last week’s comeback win after dropping eight of the previous nine. ... In his first start since November 2020, Foles threw for 250 yards and a touchdown to Jimmy Graham with about a minute remaining. The late score led to a winning 2-point conversion pass to Damiere Byrd. ... Mooney’s 123 receptions are the most by a Bears wide receiver in his first two NFL seasons. RB Tarik Cohen had 124 in his first two years, the most by any Chicago player.