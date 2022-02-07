The 35-year-old Dray played eight seasons in the NFL as a tight end with the Cardinals (2010-13 and 2017), Cleveland (2014-15), Buffalo (2016) and San Francisco (2016). He caught 56 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns in 94 games.
Chicago went 6-11 this season.
Eberflus is in his first NFL head coaching job, replacing the fired Matt Nagy, after he spent the past four years as Indianapolis defensive coordinator. Chicago has a new general manager, too, with Ryan Poles taking over for Ryan Pace.
The Bears also announced Monday they are raising season-ticket package prices by 6% because they are scheduled to play a ninth regular-season home game instead of a second preseason matchup at Soldier Field. The team said the increase is “is due solely to the variable pricing aspect of the ticket package with the addition of a regular-season home game in place of a preseason home game in 2022.”
The renewal deadline is March 18.
