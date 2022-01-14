Ireland was Miami’s general manager from 2008 to 2013. The Dolphins won the AFC East at 11-5 his first season after going 1-15 in 2007.
Ireland was hired by New Orleans in 2015, basically replacing Ryan Pace when he became Chicago’s GM. Ireland was a Bears ball boy when was 12. His grandfather Jim Parmer worked as a scout for Chicago from 1972 to 1977 and was the team’s director of college scouting from 1978 to 1985.
The Bears fired coach Matt Nagy and Pace following a 6-11 season.
Chicago has also interviewed Doug Pederson for the coaching job, and in-house candidate Champ Kelly and Cleveland Browns executives Glenn Cook and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for the GM position.
