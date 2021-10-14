Williams is second on the team with 137 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for 64 yards and a score last week, helping the Bears win at Las Vegas.
Williams, who scored two late touchdowns in Kansas City’s Super Bowl 54 win over San Francisco, signed with the Bears in March after opting out of the 2020 season.
Linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) were held out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday.
___
