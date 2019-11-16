But he hasn’t been able to get healthy since he missed the Bears’ playoff loss to Philadelphia due to groin tightness. He had sports hernia surgery in the offseason and was brought along slowly during training camp.

He has 14 receptions for 84 yards in eight games this season.

The Bears also promoted linebacker James Vaughters from the practice squad on Saturday. They visit the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

