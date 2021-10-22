Williams missed last week’s loss to Green Bay, and Quinn — second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5 1/2 sacks — was placed on the list on Tuesday.
Mack (foot), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) practiced Friday on a limited basis. All three were listed as questionable for Sunday, when the Bears (3-3) visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago ruled out safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (hip).
