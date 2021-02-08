DeFilippo takes over for Dave Ragone, who left to become offensive coordinator in Atlanta.
The Bears are coming off back-to-back 8-8 regular seasons. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky started the first three games before getting benched in favor of Nick Foles. He returned to the lineup later in the season after the struggling Foles got hurt.
Trubisky, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, is set to become a free agent after the Bears opted not to exercise their fifth-year option on his contract.
