O’Donnell had 64 for 2,924 yards — 45.7 per attempt — last season. He tied for third in the league with 28 punts inside the 20.
The move comes a day after the Bears rewarded kicker Cairo Santos for a club-record season with a contract extension. Long snapper Patrick Scales has an expiring deal and could become a free agent once the new league year starts on Wednesday.
The Bears made the playoffs despite going 8-8 in the regular season for the second year in a row, then got knocked out in a convincing wild-card loss at New Orleans.
