Thomas Graham Jr. The rookie sixth-round draft pick from Oregon was on the practice squad all year, where he could have been claimed by another team if not protected. He had to play against Minnesota because of the COVID-19 outbreak and had perhaps a better game than any cornerback on the team has had all year by breaking up three passes, including one in the end zone. Graham’s draft stock fell after he opted out because of COVID-19, then he was cut and put on the practice squad.