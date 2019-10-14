It’s the fourth straight year Long has gone on injured reserve. Last year he returned after eight weeks.

Long’s backup is guard Ted Larsen, who missed the Oakland game with a knee injury.

Anderson has one tackle and played in two games this season before going back down to the practice squad.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday in a radio interview that defensive end Akiem Hicks would miss time because of an arm injury suffered against Oakland.

To fill the spot on their practice squad, the Bears re-signed tight end Dax Raymond, who was with them during training camp.

