It’s the fourth straight year Long has gone on injured reserve. Last year he returned after eight weeks.
Long’s backup is guard Ted Larsen, who missed the Oakland game with a knee injury.
Anderson has one tackle and played in two games this season before going back down to the practice squad.
Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday in a radio interview that defensive end Akiem Hicks would miss time because of an arm injury suffered against Oakland.
To fill the spot on their practice squad, the Bears re-signed tight end Dax Raymond, who was with them during training camp.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.