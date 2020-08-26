Coach Matt Nagy said it was uncertain how severe the injury is.
Montgomery had a solid rookie season, rushing for 889 yards and six touchdowns. He also made 25 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown.
Veteran Tarik Cohen is the Bears’ other main running back. They did not draft any other running backs this year.
