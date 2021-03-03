Bars started the final eight regular-season games — one at center, one at left guard and six at right guard — as well as Chicago’s wild-card loss at New Orleans.
The Bears also re-signed tight end J.P. Holtz, running back Ryan Nall and linebackers James Vaughters and Josh Woods.
