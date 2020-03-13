The Bears value his leadership and production. But he has missed 18 of 64 games for Chicago, including seven last season because of a gruesome elbow injury.
“Bringing Danny back is a key re-signing for us,” general manager Ryan Pace said. “Not only is he a great inside linebacker and great leader on our team, he is a big part of our culture. We are proud to have him under contract in Chicago for three more seasons.”
The Bears went 8-8 last season and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4.
