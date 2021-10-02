Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields was able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton was limited every day. Dalton is recovering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.
Fields injured his right thumb during last weekend’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dalton got hurt right before halftime in Week 2 against Cincinnati.
The Bears (1-2) are last in the NFL in offense and passing. Their offense has scored three touchdowns, and they haven’t had one since Dalton left the second game.
Fields was 6 of 20 for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in the loss to the Browns — his first NFL start.
Fields is 14 of 35 for 138 yards with an interception this season. He has run for 46 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown.