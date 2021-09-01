Expectations: The Bears gave their frustrated fan base a big jolt of excitement when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Fields with the No. 11 pick. The former Ohio State star looked ready to play during the preseason, impressing with his arm, poise and his mobility. The question is when he will. The Bears have insisted Dalton, the three-time Pro Bowler, is their starter from the moment they signed him to a one-year deal in the offseason. And they’ve stuck with that since Fields’ arrival. No matter who is behind center, the heat is on general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy. The Bears went 8-8 in the regular season for the second straight year since winning the NFC North at 12-4 in Nagy’s first season. They then bowed out with a lopsided wild-card loss at New Orleans after making the playoffs as the seventh and final seed in an expanded field. Chicago promoted Sean Desai to replace the retired Pagano as defensive coordinator.