The Bears report to camp on July 27 and hold their first practice open to the public on the 29th. Because of COVID-19 protocols, players will not be permitted to sign autographs, as they have in the past.
The Bears are in their second year holding camp at their headquarters following a major expansion project, after nearly two decades at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. Last year, camp was closed to the public because of the pandemic.
