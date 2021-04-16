Goodwin opted out of last season — his first and only year with Philadelphia — because of COVID-19 concerns.
A track and field standout, he was a two-time national champion in the long jump at Texas and made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. He was a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2013.
