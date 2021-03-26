Williams has 1,231 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in six seasons with Miami and Kansas City. He has 1,106 yards receiving and 10 TD catches.
Williams also has 11 touchdowns in six playoff games, running for six scores and catching five.
The Bears also re-signed cornerback Artie Burns to a one-year deal.
He signed with Chicago last March, only to miss the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during practice in August. He was drafted by Pittsburgh with the 25th overall pick in 2016 and played his first four seasons with the Steelers.
