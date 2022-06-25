Bears sign second-round pick Gordon to 4-year contract

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed second-round draft pick Kyler Gordon to a four-year contract on Saturday.
With Gordon under contract, the Bears’ only remaining unsigned draft pick is Jaquan Brisker. The safety from Penn State was taken in the second round at No. 48 overall.
The Bears went 6-11 last season and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. They fired general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy and hired Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus to replace them.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL